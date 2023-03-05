Bumgarner allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen without a strikeout in Sunday's spring start against Cleveland.

Bumgarner allowed runs in each of the first two innings and base runners in all three of his Cactus League debut. He got a couple of quick outs in the first before a walk and a double produced the Guardians' first run. The left-hander then hit two consecutive batters an inning later, fueling a second run. There's something to be said for getting work with runners on base during spring training, but the performance does little to shake off the fantasy pessimism of his first three years in Arizona. Bumgarner will be part of the rotation, but the Diamondbacks aren't counting on him as a workhorse starter.