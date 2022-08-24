Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Bumgarner won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation this weekend against the White Sox and will instead work on some tweaks with pitching coach Brent Strom before re-entering the rotation during the three-game series against the Phillies next week, which begins Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Bumgarner has lost four of his past five outings and has a 7.53 ERA and 19:10 K:BB across 28.2 innings during that stretch, and he'll receive some extra time between starts in an attempt to right the ship. The veteran left-hander had a solid first half but has struggled since the All-Star break and now has a 4.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 25 starts this year.