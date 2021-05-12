Bumgarner (4-2) earned the win over Miami on Tuesday by pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine.

The veteran southpaw completed an effective and efficient seven frames, throwing 62 of 84 pitches for strikes and finishing with a season-high nine punchouts. After giving up 17 earned runs through his first 13.2 innings this season, many wrote Bumgarner off, and he was a frequent drop in fantasy leagues. However, the 31-year-old has since turned things around dramatically, yielding only three earned runs over his subsequent five outings covering 30 innings of work. Bumgarner has notched a quality start in three of his past four contests and has managed to bring his season ERA down to a respectable 4.12. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling at home this weekend in a projected start against Washington.