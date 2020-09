Bumgarner (1-4) tossed five scoreless innings to pick up the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing two hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk.

It was a solid finish to what was ultimately an underwhelming first year in Arizona for the southpaw. During his final two starts, Bumgarner struck out 11 and issued just one walk across 10 scoreless innings. He concludes the campaign with a 30:14 K:BB and a 6.48 ERA over 41.2 innings.