Bumgarner (back) is scheduled to play catch Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bumgarner struggled in his first several starts this season and was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain Monday. However, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing so soon. If all goes well Wednesday, he could throw a bullpen session Thursday. While working through his injury, the southpaw posted a 9.35 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 17.1 innings across four starts this season.
