Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Pleased with debut
Bumgarner allowed one run on one hit while striking out four over two innings in Thursday's game against the Reds.
Bumgarner allowed a solo home run to Derek Dietrich, but he was pleased following the outing in which 17 of his 24 pitches went for strikes. "A lot better than expected for the first game of spring, especially the way it usually goes for me. I was pretty happy with it," the left-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "It feels like [the curve] pretty much picked up right where it left off. I mixed in everything, threw a few more fastballs than I was originally planning." Bumgarner is on schedule to start Opening Day against the Braves.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Slated for spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Will get Opening Day nod•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Heading to Arizona•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Rejects qualifying offer•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will not pitch again this year•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...