Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Pleased with debut

Bumgarner allowed one run on one hit while striking out four over two innings in Thursday's game against the Reds.

Bumgarner allowed a solo home run to Derek Dietrich, but he was pleased following the outing in which 17 of his 24 pitches went for strikes. "A lot better than expected for the first game of spring, especially the way it usually goes for me. I was pretty happy with it," the left-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "It feels like [the curve] pretty much picked up right where it left off. I mixed in everything, threw a few more fastballs than I was originally planning." Bumgarner is on schedule to start Opening Day against the Braves.