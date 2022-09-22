Bumgarner (7-15) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Bumgarner came into the game with a 7.82 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 0-6 record over his previous nine outings. However, he recorded a throwback performance against the division rival Dodgers, allowing just one hit -- a solo homer by Mookie Betts in the fourth inning. Bumgarner tossed 57 of 84 pitches for strikes and posted his highest strikeout total since Aug. 15. The southpaw picked up his first win since July 23, which is also the date of his previous quality start.