Bumgarner allowed six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Friday's spring game against the Reds.

Bumgarner declared himself ready for the regular season following the outing, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "You know, I was glad to get up and down six times. Made some pretty good pitches today. So yeah, I feel pretty good about it,' the left-hander said. Bumgarner was able to pitch into the sixth inning and get his pitch count to 85, setting himself up for 100 pitches if needed in his first regular-season start. That could come Opening Day, but manager Torey Lovullo has not yet announced starter for next Friday in San Diego.