Bumgarner (3-2) allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven over six innings in Thursday's loss to the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

The lefty was sharp Thursday with his only mistakes being a homer by Miguel Rojas in the first inning. The 31-year-old threw 58 of his 85 pitches for strikes and now has a 4.91 ERA. Bumgarner has bounced back strong since his abysmal start to the year, having allowed one run or less in his past four starts.