Bumgarner (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Bumgarner was sidelined for a month and a half, but he'll return to the mound as the starter in Friday's game against the Cubs. He built up to 4.1 innings in his most recent rehab start, but the Diamondbacks haven't indicated whether he could be on a pitch count Friday. The southpaw posted a 5.73 ERA in 59.2 innings across 12 starts to begin the season.
