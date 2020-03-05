Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed after 2.2 innings
Bumgarner allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Indians, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Bumgarner doubled his pitch count in his second spring start, tossing 47 pitches (34 strikes). He was tagged for a three-run home run by Francisco Lindor, the biggest blow in the Tribe's four-run third inning. The left-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com the usual things about getting his work in after getting knocked around in a spring training game, but Bumgarner added he's working on his changeup. "I've been working on it a lot," he said. "I've worked on it a lot in the past, too. It's always been a tougher pitch for me. There are sometimes I go out there and I've got it, and it's pretty easy, and then a lot of times it's not. I'm trying to kind of bridge that gap where it's more consistent."
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Pleased with debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Slated for spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Will get Opening Day nod•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Heading to Arizona•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Rejects qualifying offer•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Receives qualifying offer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...