Bumgarner allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Indians, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Bumgarner doubled his pitch count in his second spring start, tossing 47 pitches (34 strikes). He was tagged for a three-run home run by Francisco Lindor, the biggest blow in the Tribe's four-run third inning. The left-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com the usual things about getting his work in after getting knocked around in a spring training game, but Bumgarner added he's working on his changeup. "I've been working on it a lot," he said. "I've worked on it a lot in the past, too. It's always been a tougher pitch for me. There are sometimes I go out there and I've got it, and it's pretty easy, and then a lot of times it's not. I'm trying to kind of bridge that gap where it's more consistent."