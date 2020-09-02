Bumgarner (back) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Saturday at San Francisco, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw will return to the mound Saturday for the first time in nearly a month due to the back issue, and he'll do it with his first start against his former team. Bumgarner had a 9.35 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 17.1 innings before landing on the shelf. The 31-year-old topped 70 pitches in one of his simulated games, and he could still face some workload limitations in his first start back.