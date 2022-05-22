Bumgarner pitched seven innings, surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out seven in Saturday's win over the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Bumgarner gave up two solo homers in the bottom of the second and then two more runs in the next frame, but finished his outing with four consecutive scoreless innings. The four earned runs were a season-high for the left-hander but he also produced seven punchouts, which were his highest total of the year. It was the 32-year-old's longest outing of 2022 and he didn't walk a batter for the third time in nine starts. Bumgarner now owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 42.1 innings.