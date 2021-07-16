Bumgarner (shoulder) will start Friday against the Cubs, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Bumgarner has been sidelined since June 3 with left shoulder inflammation but is set to make his return. He threw 4.1 innings in his most recent rehab start, so he should be able to work fairly deep into the game from a workload perspective. To this point in the season, Bumgarner has maintained a 5.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 62 strikeouts across 59.2 innings.
