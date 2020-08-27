Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen expects Bumgarner (back) off the injured list at some point during the current turn of the rotation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner, who threw 70 pitches in a second simulated game Sunday, threw a bullpen session Wednesday. That puts the left-hander in line to take the slot of Merrill Kelly (shoulder), who had a procedure Wednesday to dissolve a blood clot. Kelly was scheduled to pitch Saturday, so expect Bumgarner to return that day.