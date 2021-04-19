Bumgarner (1-2) gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings to earn the win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Bumgarner had struggled mightily in his first three starts of the year and gave up at least five runs in each of those outings. However, he worked with pitching coach Matt Herges to adjust the left-hander's mindset ahead of Sunday's start. The work apparently paid off, as Bumgarner only allowed four Nationals to reach base in the first five innings Sunday. Bumgarner has now posted an 8.68 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 18.2 innings to begin the season. He'll attempt to stay on the right track on the road against Atlanta on Saturday.