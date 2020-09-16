Bumgarner did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Tuesday in spite of giving up eight runs on 13 hits over 5.1 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Bumgarner was staked to a seemingly safe 8-1 lead after four innings, but he gave up five runs in the fifth and another pair in the sixth to allow the Angels to pull even. Los Angeles battered him for eight extra-base hits, including three off the bat of Jared Walsh, who slugged two doubles and a home run off the veteran. Bumgarner was rarely able to miss bats -- he notched only five swinging strikes and two strikeouts in the disappointing performance. The absence of a swing-and-miss arsenal has been perhaps the biggest obstacle for Bumgarner in 2020; he hasn't struck out more than two batters since his second start of the campaign, and his 5.2 K/9 is easily the lowest of his career. The results have led to a miserable 8.53 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in his first year with Arizona. Bumgarner will try to produce some reason for optimism in what could be his final start of the season when he faces the Rangers on Tuesday at home.