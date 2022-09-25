Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Bumgarner won't pitch again for the Diamondbacks this season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bumgarner surrendered one run over six innings his last time out against the Dodgers, and Arizona has decided to end his 2022 campaign on that high note. The veteran left-hander will finish the year with a 4.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 112:49 K:BB across 158.2 innings, and the Diamondbacks will take a look at their younger arms during the final days of the regular season. Bumgarner still has two years and $37 million remaining on his contract.
