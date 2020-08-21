Bumgarner (back) will throw a 70-pitch simulated game Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Bumgarner tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, and his sim game Sunday could serve as his final tuneup before his return if all goes well. The southpaw's next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Tuesday, but it's unlikely that he'll be able to make that date after throwing 70 pitches Sunday. While it's unclear exactly which day he'll return to the Diamondbacks' rotation, his return should be coming soon.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws bullpen, sim game next•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Bullpen session coming up•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Playing catch Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Lands on injured list•