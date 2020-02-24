Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Slated for spring debut
Bumgarner will make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Reds, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bumgarner had his second session against batters Sunday, which he characterized as better than the first round against live hitters. "That was a lot bigger improvement than I was actually looking for from the first one to this one," Bumgarner said. "It sure felt good. I felt really good about it." That first outing went so poorly that he requested a second opportunity to face hitters before getting into a game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Will get Opening Day nod•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Heading to Arizona•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Rejects qualifying offer•
-
Madison Bumgarner: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will not pitch again this year•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...