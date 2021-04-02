Bumgarner allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings in Thursday's 8-7 loss to San Diego.

Bumgarner escaped the loss when the Diamondbacks' bats heated up, but he permitted two home runs, grinded through innings two through four and needed 91 pitches for 12 outs. He did experience an uptick in velocity, averaging 90.3 MPH and topping out at 92.5, higher than at any point during the 2020 season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He also induced 14 swinging strikes and thought he pitched better than the results indicate. The left-hander is scheduled to pitch again next Wednesday at Colorado.