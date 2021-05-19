Bumgarner (groin) was still sore Tuesday but should make his next start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This a bit of good news for the Diamondbacks, who have several players on the IL, including starters Zac Gallen (elbow), Taylor Widener (groin) and Luke Weaver (shoulder). Bumgarner's next turn through the rotation is Saturday at Colorado.
