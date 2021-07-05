Bumgarner (shoulder) is scheduled to throw in a rookie game for the ACL Diamondbacks on Monday.
Bumgarner is coming off a 53-pitch bullpen session last Friday and a two-inning, 34-pitch simulated game a week ago. He hasn't been officially placed on a rehab assignment, although Monday's outing in the ACL looks and feels like one.
