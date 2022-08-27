Bumgarner will start Monday against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Bumgarner's turn through the Diamondbacks' rotation was skipped for the weekend series against the White Sox, but he'll start the series opener against the Phillies after working on some tweaks with pitching coach Brent Strom. Over his last five starts, Bumgarner has posted a 7.53 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 28.2 innings.
