Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner will remain in the rotation after Friday's 12-3 loss to San Diego.

Bumgarner was cuffed around by the Padres, who hit three home runs off him and 12 balls at a velocity of 95 mph or greater. In the past nine games, the left-hander has a 7.82 ERA, allowing 42 runs over 48.1 innings. Lovullo said some members of the six-man rotation will get at least two more starts while others will get three, but he did not go into specifics.