Bumgarner (2-1) earned the win during Tuesday's 9-3 victory over Miami, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Bumgarner struggled through the first inning, allowing a Jorge Soler two-run home run then two more baserunners, but settled down to permit just three more baserunners and Arizona responded with two runs of their own in the first and four in the third. The 32-year-old lefty tossed a season-high 96 pitches in completing his first start of more than five innings pitched despite seeing his ERA rise from 1.50 to 1.78. Bumgarner is tentatively slated for a tough start against the Dodgers on Monday.