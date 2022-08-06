Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 win against Colorado, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Bumgarner was efficient early, permitting only single runs in the second and third, before falling apart in the sixth by allowing three runs on four baserunners and an error before being removed. The veteran lefty has now posted five runs and 11 baserunners in consecutive starts while striking out a total of two batters in a combined 11.2 innings. Bumgarner possesses a 3.96 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 80 strikeouts in 116 innings and lines up to take the mound again midweek against Pittsburgh.