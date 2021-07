Bumgarner (4-6) took the loss in Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Bumgarner allowed just five Chicago baserunners in six innings, but a key error led to a Javier Baez run in the second and a fourth-inning Anthony Rizzo homer saddled the big lefty with the tough-luck loss. The veteran hurler was most likely on a pitch count, making his first start since June, getting through six frames on an efficient 79 pitches. Bumgarner looks to keep the momentum going Wednesday against Pittsburgh in rare, winnable game for Arizona.