Bumgarner did not factor in the decision Wednesday when he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Bumgarner pitched well enough to win but got little support from the offense -- a recurring theme for the Diamondbacks who are hitting .202 through the first six games. He failed to get out of the sixth inning for a second straight start, but the left-hander authored a workmanlike effort on a night when his fastball averaged just 87.9 MPH, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "Neither of the first two games have been super sharp, but I haven't been able to tell a big difference with what I've got out there. Everything is moving the right way and spinning good. We'll take that and go, but hopefully things start picking up," said Bumgarner, who is expected to make his next start Tuesday, Aug. 4, at home against Houston.