Bumgarner (2-2) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Bumgarner has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign to this point in 2022, as Monday marked the first time he has allowed three runs in a game this season. All of the scoring against him came in the fifth inning, when the Dodgers got to the veteran for two doubles, a single and two walks. Bumgarner struck out only one batter and induced just six swinging strikes, but that has been par for the course for him this season, as he's on pace for a career-low 5.3 K/9. Still, the left-hander has managed to post an excellent 2.29 ERA, and he'll look to get back in the win column when he faces the Cubs on the road this weekend.