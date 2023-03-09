Bumgarner will throw in a "B" game against the Cubs on Friday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
This will be Bumgarner's second spring start. The left-hander his scheduled to throw four innings and 55 pitches. Prospect Brandon Pfaadt will start Friday's primary game against the Reds.
