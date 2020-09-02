Bumgarner (back) is with the Diamondbacks on the current road trip and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran left-hander was set to throw a simulated game Saturday and continues to build up toward his return from the back strain. If all goes well during Tuesday's session, Bumgarner could rejoin Arizona's starting rotation later this week.
