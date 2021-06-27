Bumgarner (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This is the second bullpen session this week that Bumgarner has thrown. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the left-hander will throw at least one more before taking the next step of facing hitters.
