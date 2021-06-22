Bumgarner (shoulder) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was Bumgarner's first activity since being removed from a start June 2 with left shoulder discomfort after two innings. The left-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Diamondbacks' rotation.
