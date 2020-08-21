Bumgarner (back) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the next step for Bumgarner is to throw another simulated game before returning to the active roster. The timetable for the sim game is still being worked out, and it suggests the left-hander may not pitch next Tuesday, when his slot in the rotation is next scheduled for a start.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Bullpen session coming up•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Playing catch Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Dealing with back spasms•