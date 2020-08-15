Bumgarner (back) threw a 38-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner increased his activity this week, and the Diamondbacks are expected to re-evaluate the left-hander to determine the next steps. At the time of Bugmarner's injury, the Diamondbacks estimated he'd miss two starts. Alex Young, also a left-hander, will start in Bumgarner's slot Saturday against the Padres.

