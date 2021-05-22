Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner (groin) threw a normal between-starts bullpen session Thursday and should be at "full strength" for his start Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner exited his last start early after experiencing a spasm in his left adductor, a muscle in the groin/thigh area. If all is well when the left-hander awakes Saturday, he should face the Rockies, who rank 10th in hitting and runs scored.