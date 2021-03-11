Bumgarner threw three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bumgarner avoided facing division rival Los Angeles by working the sim game. He came away pleased with the opportunity to work on elements he might not otherwise get to do in the more structured environment of a game. The left-hander used the sim game to work on pitch sequencing but did not divulge details. The big takeaways are that Bumgarner got up and down three times and is on schedule for the regular season, although it's unclear where he'll slot into the rotation.
