Bumgarner (shoulder) threw 34 pitches over two innings in a simulated game Tuesday,
Bumgarner has thrown two bullpen sessions and now a simulated game, as the left-hander works his way back from shoulder inflammation that knocked him out of a start June 2. A rehab assignment is a certainty for Bumgarner to build up his pitch and inning counts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws another bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throws bullpen Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Begins throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•