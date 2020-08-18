Bumgarner (back) threw 46 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was unable to watch Bumgarner, but the reports he received indicated the left-hander threw "extremely well." Lovullo will monitor Bumgarner's recovery Tuesday before determining the next steps. The Diamondbacks estimated the pitcher would miss two starts: the first one was last Saturday and his second turn would have come this Thursday, when Alex Young will start in Bumgarner's place. If that schedule holds, Bumgarner could return to pitch next Tuesday at home against the Rockies.
