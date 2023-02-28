Bumgarner faced hitters during a live batting practice session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This was Bumgarner's third such session of the spring. His next action will likely be in a Cactus League game, but Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not indicate when that might occur. Projected members of the rotation are just now making their debuts: Zach Davies started Tuesday and Merrill Kelly is scheduled for Friday.

