Bumgarner threw his first bullpen session of spring training Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bumgarner described the session as "pretty good for the first one." He's coming off the worst season of his career, which he partially attributed to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. "The only thing I wish I would have done different last year was kept (my throwing) at a steady pace," the left-hander said. "We didn't really know what to plan for." Bumgarner finished the worst season of his career with two good outings, striking out 11 and issuing just one walk across 10 scoreless innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo would not divulge his Opening Day starter, Piecoro reports, but it looks like a decision between Bumgarner and right-hander Zac Gallen.
