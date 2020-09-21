Bumgarner allowed two hits and a walk over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out seven in the loss to Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

Bumgarner finally showed the Diamondbacks a flash of his vintage self Sunday, mowing through the Astros for five scoreless innings. However, Arizona's bullpen allowed runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to hand Houston the victory. The 6-fot-4 southpaw has yet to earn a win this season, but it was his first start with Arizona where he allowed fewer than two runs. Bumgarner will have one more chance to earn a win this season when he takes the mound Saturday at home against the Rockies.