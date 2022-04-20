Bumgarner (0-1) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw took a shutout into the fifth inning, but a two-out error by Ketel Marte sparked a rally by the Nats, saddling Bumgarner with the loss. He tossed 53 of 83 pitches for strikes before exiting. Bumgarner has a seemingly sharp 1.38 ERA through three starts, but his 9:10 K:BB over 13 innings, .189 BABIP and 4.97 FIP all suggest there's major regression coming.