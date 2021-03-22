Bumgarner experimented with a new delivery in a "B" game on the back fields Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Against a lineup of mostly Los Angeles Angels minor leaguers, Bumgarner was quick pitching -- cutting off his motion and delivering pitches in an expedited manner. He also played with dropping down and firing pitches from a lower angle. The left-hander had success doing it, navigating through five-plus innings. "Pitching is disrupting timing and hitting is timing," Bumgarner said. "Doing whatever I can do to try to be as good as I can. Honestly, I think it makes too much sense not to do it if you can do it." It's unclear how much Bumgarner will employ these tactics when the regular season starts, but he said there was no trouble reverting to his normal delivery on an ensuing pitch and had an overall feel for his pitches.