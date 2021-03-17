Bumgarner allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Athletics.

Aside from the two solo home runs allowed in the fourth inning, Bumgarner was pleased with the effort. "It was really just two pitches that I would like to do over again," the left-hander told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "The rest of them I felt pretty good about. It was nice to get up and down four times and get some at-bats and kind of feel like a regular game." This was Bumgarner's second Cactus League start, sandwiched around a three-inning simulated game. The 31-year-old hurler has a lot to prove this season after a desultory 2020 campaign in which he experienced a drop in velocity and posted a 6.48 ERA (7.17 FIP).