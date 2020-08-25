Bumgarner (back) threw a 70-pitch simulated game Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reported that Bumgarner, who experienced a decrease in velocity in four starts before hitting the injured list, had a slight uptick during the simulated game. He's now pitched two sim games and a bullpen session, suggesting he could return to the rotation as soon as this week. Arizona placed Merrill Kelly (shoulder) on the injured list Monday, and the club will need a starter Saturday. That could be filled by Bumgarner.
