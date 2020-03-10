Bumgarner allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Monday's spring game against the Royals.

Bumgarner's pitch count rose to 73 before he was pulled in the middle of the fourth inning in what was his third spring start. This was the best of three starts, something the left-hander alluded to following the game. "I felt good," Bumgarner told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "I kind of went about it in a little bit different way. I tried to really mix it up a lot today. We may have, but we really tried not to double-up on anything. Just keep moving the ball around, and force myself to make a completely different pitch on the next one to see where everything was at. I was pretty happy with it."