Play

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Will get Opening Day nod

Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Wednesday that Bumgarner will start the Diamondbacks' Opening Day game March 26 versus the Braves, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Though the four-time All-Star no longer finds himself among baseball's elite aces, he was an easy choice for the Diamondbacks' Opening Day nod after he inked a five-year, $85 million deal with the club in December. The home-run issues that plagued Bumgarner in 2019 may only get worse while he trades Oracle Park for Chase Field, but his ability to eat innings and strike out batters at a decent clip while limiting walks should at the very least make him a worthy depth option for any fantasy pitching staff.

More News
Our Latest Stories