Bumgarner said he focused on staying out of the middle of the zone during his most recent outing Saturday against the Brewers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner entered the outing on a terrible run, giving up 27 runs on 44 hits (five HR) in 26.1 innings over his previous five starts. The left-hander tried multiple solutions to work out of the slump and finally landed on pitching to the edges of the zone. "I needed to take a step back, I guess, and not be so aggressive in the zone," he said. "After the last few, I don't know if 'careful' is the right word, but making my pitches." Bumgarner fell behind in counts more than we would have liked, but he felt the change was necessary after getting hit so hard during the month of August.